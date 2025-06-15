Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Partners Wealth Management LLC

Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $248.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

