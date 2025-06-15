Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $51,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 297.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,713.60. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

