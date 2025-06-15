iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.