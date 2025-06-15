Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $215.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.46.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.