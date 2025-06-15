Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 41 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2,507.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of CRM opened at $258.25 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.77 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $246.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

