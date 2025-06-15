Motive Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.0% in the first quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $227.77 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.34.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

