Tenon Financial LLC Has $37.40 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 23.1% of Tenon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,507,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $548.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

