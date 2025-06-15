Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,756,738,000 after buying an additional 2,285,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,923,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

