SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,550,000 shares, an increase of 143.7% from the May 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,084. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

