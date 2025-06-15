ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 139.1% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWV traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 8.74% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in Japan.

