John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

JHCB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0928 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHCB. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

