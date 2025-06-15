John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
JHCB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $22.20.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0928 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.
