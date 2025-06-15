Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $586,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 192.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 177,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 116,653 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 3,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,227. The company has a market cap of $71.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

