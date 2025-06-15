Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 148.6% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 8,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,943. The firm has a market cap of $458.03 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.44. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.
