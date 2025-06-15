Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.