The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,513,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after buying an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,484,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,767,000 after buying an additional 783,161 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.