Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Medtronic by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

