James Hambro & Partners LLP Sells 199 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

James Hambro & Partners LLP trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $372.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.15.

Accenture stock opened at $311.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,041.86. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

