Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.