Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,772 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,526,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

