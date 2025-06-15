MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,797,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,686 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,428 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Down 4.7%

MA stock opened at $561.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $555.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.96. The firm has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

