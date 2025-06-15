Optas LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $295.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.33 and a 200-day moving average of $285.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

