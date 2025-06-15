Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,566,884,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,216,000 after acquiring an additional 97,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,094,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:DE opened at $509.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.53. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.