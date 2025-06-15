Optas LLC Has $686,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 4,986.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,741,000 after buying an additional 9,719,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE T opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

