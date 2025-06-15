iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $599.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.