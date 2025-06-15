Asio Capital LLC Buys Shares of 451 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.0% during the first quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Trading Down 1.5%
NYSE:DE opened at $509.04 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.53.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
