Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 19,600 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $83,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5%

MCD opened at $301.57 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.95 and a 200-day moving average of $302.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

