iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $599.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

