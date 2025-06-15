Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,576 shares of company stock worth $133,778,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.9%

AVGO stock opened at $248.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

