SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFHLF remained flat at C$18.01 during trading on Friday. SAF-Holland has a one year low of C$17.34 and a one year high of C$18.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.70.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

