SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
SAF-Holland Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFHLF remained flat at C$18.01 during trading on Friday. SAF-Holland has a one year low of C$17.34 and a one year high of C$18.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.70.
About SAF-Holland
