Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Drops By 46.7%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of SJM stock remained flat at $1.29 during trading on Friday. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

