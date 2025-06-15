Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in May

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the May 15th total of 1,102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Price Performance

SHJBF stock remained flat at C$1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.84. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$1.50.

Get Shanghai Junshi Biosciences alerts:

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.