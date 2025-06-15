Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in May

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the May 15th total of 1,102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Price Performance
SHJBF stock remained flat at C$1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.84. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$1.50.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile
