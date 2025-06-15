Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the May 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS SBBTF remained flat at $32.75 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

