Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 329 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $237,244,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $10,757,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $2,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price objective (up from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.95.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $753.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $664.85 and a 200-day moving average of $630.25. The company has a market capitalization of $210.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $773.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total transaction of $1,124,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,408 shares of company stock valued at $213,441,865. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

