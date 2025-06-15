D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.32.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $215.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

