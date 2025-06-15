Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,815,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 16,464.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 31,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.31. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

