Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,049,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $375.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

