Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $1,149.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,156.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $1,212.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,262.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,120.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,000.10. The company has a market cap of $515.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

