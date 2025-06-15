Aries Wealth Management Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3%

QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.75.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.