Insurance Stocks To Watch Now – June 12th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, SoFi Technologies, and T-Mobile US are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is underwriting insurance policies—such as life, health, property, and casualty coverage—and managing the pooled premiums. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the insurer’s ability to assess and price risk, collect premiums, and invest reserves to generate investment income. The performance of insurance stocks thus reflects both underwriting profitability and returns on the company’s investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,228,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,632,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 155.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 12 month low of $169.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,869,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $287.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $489.34. 2,358,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,427. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.67 and a 200 day moving average of $491.20. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.33 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 68,640,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,654,222. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $171.18 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Featured Stories