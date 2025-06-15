Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 516,582 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 677.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.