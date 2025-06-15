Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,024 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $105.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.