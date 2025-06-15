MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research increased their price objective on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3%

BAC opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

