Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 823 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $293.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

