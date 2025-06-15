Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $195.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.03. The company has a market capitalization of $177.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.