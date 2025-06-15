Optas LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 334,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,420,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average is $155.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

