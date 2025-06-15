Optas LLC Purchases 17,127 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Optas LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.54 and its 200 day moving average is $233.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
