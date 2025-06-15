Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 541 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $178.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.68.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

