Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of KAVL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 47,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.78.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KAVL Free Report ) by 149.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kaival Brands Innovations Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

