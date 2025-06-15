Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 438,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLIN traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 217,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 194,345 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 175,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

