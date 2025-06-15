InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the May 15th total of 91,900 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 155,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,261. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.74%.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

